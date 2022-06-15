17-year-old shot and killed in West Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One teenager was shot and killed on Wednesday.

According to the Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old victim shot multiple times in the alley between Burnham and Vermaas Avenue.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

TPD continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text CrimeStopper: 419-255-1111.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

