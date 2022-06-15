Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

17-year-old shot and killed in West Toledo

According to the Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call around 7 p.m. Wednesday...
According to the Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old victim shot multiple times in the alley between Burnham and Vermaas Avenue.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One teenager was shot and killed on Wednesday.

According to the Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old victim shot multiple times in the alley between Burnham and Vermaas Avenue.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

TPD continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text CrimeStopper: 419-255-1111.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lateisha Fonseca, 37, is facing charges including felonious assault victim seriously harmed and...
A Toledo woman arrested for an attack during a fit of road rage
Police lights.
BGSU basketball player shot on I-75, police search for shooter
Hot Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day Issued Wednesday
According to reports, Ryan Carter, 43, repeatedly punched and kicked a man who was riding his...
Toledo man charged after allegedly beating up bike rider on Metropark trail
June 14 storm damage
NW Ohio cleans up after loud, impressive storm

Latest News

The cryptocurrency market also crashed Monday
Stock market fall hurts cryptocurrency market too
According to an inspection report mice droppings were spotted behind the sauce rack .
Health inspectors find mice inside a local McDonald’s
Toledo Walmart experiencing cash register issues
Storms cause thousands of outages in NW Ohio, Toledo Walmart affected
According to an inspection report mice droppings were spotted behind the sauce rack .
Health inspectors find mice inside a local McDonald's