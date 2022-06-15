Birthday Club
6/15: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

🔥🎵 Hot town, summer in the city... 🎵🔥
Scorching heat with highs at or near 100F today, and not feeling much cooler Thursday! Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The heat is on! Temps were already feeling like the 100s in many cities even before noon today, with actual temps approaching that mark this afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be cooler in the low-90s (certainly not “cool”, with heat index readings still getting to the triple digits). A few isolated storms are possible late in the day, before cooler, more comfortable weather takes hold for Father’s Day weekend in the low-80s. That, too, will be short-lived, with the mid-90s coming back by early next week for the official start of

