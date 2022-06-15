6/15: Derek’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Very warm and steamy with lows in the upper 70s. A stray shower or thunderstorm possible late. THURSDAY: Just a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Otherwise, still hot with highs in the low 90s and feeling close to 100. THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear with lows near 70 and starting to feel less humid. FRIDAY: Falling humidity levels with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. EXTENDED: More comfortable Saturday with highs around 80 and sunny skies. A few more clouds for Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Getting hot and humid again next week with highs Monday through Wednesday in the mid to upper 90s and possibly feeling over 100 at times. A stray t-storm possible Monday and Tuesday, then a better chance on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.