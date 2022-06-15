Bowling Green holds Community Energy Savings Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Bowling Green is holding a Community Energy Savings Day on Wednesday in response to the high temperatures.

According to the City of Bowling Green, it’s projected that the highest electric usage in the city will occur Wednesday due to the heat. They say nothing is wrong with the the electric grid, they are just asking customers to try to conserve power so that customers won’t be met with high costs.

The City says that during a Community Energy Savings Day, residents can help by using less energy between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Using less energy during these times of peak demand allows demand to be spread more evenly which reduces the cost of not only providing energy, but also reducing the amount of greenhouse gases generated.

To save energy, The City suggests to:

Use less electricity from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Close your window blinds or drapes to block the sun’s heat

Raise your thermostat a couple of degrees higher

Shift household chores, like doing laundry or using the dishwasher, to non-peak hours

Turn off televisions, computers, gaming consoles and other electronic devices when they aren’t being used

According to the City, a portion of Bowling Green’s electric rates are the result of what is known as demand peaks, which are based on community-wide electric demand from the hottest/coldest days of the year. By lowering electric usage on these days, customers can help to keep electric rates lower in the future. The City also says that due to the forecast, citizens will most likely be asked to conserve energy again at additional times over the summer.

If you have any questions, you can call 419-354-6246 or you can visit the City’s website.

