Crosby Festival of the Arts returns to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Crosby Festival of Arts is back in Toledo next weekend.

According to Toledo GROWs, the festival will take place at the Toledo Botanical Garden and is known as Northwest Ohio’s premier fine arts festival. The event will kick off on June 24 and run through June 26 and is celebrating its 56th year.

Toledo GROWs says the Crosby Festival of the Arts will feature 160 artists from across the country. It’s supported by the Ohio Arts Council and all proceeds from the show support Toledo GROWs and their work in the areas of education, community gardening and urban agriculture.

The schedule for the weekend is as follows:

Friday, June 24 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

According to Toledo GROWs, There will be a variety of food options available as well as both soft drinks and adult beverages, featuring craft beer from Earnest Brew Works.

The vendors providing food and drink throughout the weekend include Deets BBQ, Eric’s Ice Cream, Frenzy on the Go, Island Noodles, Lyle’s Crepes, Mediterranean Cuisine, Olde Tyme Kettle Korn, Rosie’s Rolling Chef, Snowie Summers and Susie’s Lemonade.

Toledo GROWs says each day will feature live music. Friday will feature music by Quick Quartet, Saturday will feature music from Aayan Naim and Sunday will feature music from Tim Oehlers and Chloe and the Steel Strings.

Free parking and shuttle rides to the festival will be available as well as handicapped parking.

According to Toledo GROWs, tickets are $12 if purchased online. At the gate, general admission tickets are $15 and seniors 60 and over are $12. Children 12 and under who are with an adult get in for free. Metroparks members receive two admissions at a discount of $6 with a discount code from the Metroparks.

