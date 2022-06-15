Extreme heat drives Metroparks summer camp program indoors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Metroparks camp counselors had to move some of their activities indoors Wednesday as temperatures neared 100 degrees.

“Don’t let the sun defeat the fun,” said Camp Counselor and Diversity Specialist, Kendra Rison.

Rison told 13abc there was no way they were going to cancel summer camp because of the extreme heat, but safety is always on the counselors’ minds.

“We’re trying to do everything first thing in the morning to avoid all those complaints and also make sure that the campers are nice and sun-screened and hydrated throughout all the activities,” Rison said.

Metroparks Director of Education and Programming, Shannon Hughes, said they did have to switch up some plans today, though.

“We’ve gone ahead, and we’ve switched our afternoon activities to actually put them indoors,” said Hughes.

She added that kids will still be entertained with crafts and nature-related activities because summer camp leaders are always ready for unpredictable weather.

