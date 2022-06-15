Birthday Club
First application window for sports betting now open

The application will be open until July 15.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first application window for sports betting is now open.

According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, this window is for Proprietor, Management Services Provider, first designated Mobile Management Services Provider and Supplier applicants who are looking to launch on January 1, 2023. This application window will be open until July 15.

The OCCC says the application window for second designated Mobile Management Service Providers and Type-C Sports Gaming Hosts will open on July 15. Any application for these license types that are submitted before July 15 will not be considered.

Starting on the evening of June 17, the Commission will be posting a list of applicants on its sports gaming licensing website. The OCCC says the list will be updated every Friday evening so that all interested parties have access to the information at the same time. Most of the information contained in submitted applications is confidential and is not subject to public disclosure, according to the OCCC.

The OCCC told 13abc they are committed to ensuring all stakeholders are provided with the same information at the same time.

For more information including rules, timelines, guidance, tools and resources related to licensing, visit the Commission’s sports gaming website.

