Gov. DeWine announces free virtual parenting program for Ohio families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a virtual online parenting program to further aid parents in building emotional stability and problem-solving skills within children on Wednesday.

The Triple P’s Positive program is a collaboration with the Governor’s Children’s Initiative, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, and the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund to bring free parent education materials to families statewide.

“Ohio chose the Triple P Positive Parenting Program to support Ohio families because it was university-developed and is backed by over 35 years of ongoing research,” said Ohio Children’s Trust Fund Executive Director Lindsay Williams. “The skills caregivers learn can prevent problems in the family, school, and community before they arise and create family environments that encourage children to realize their potential.”

The Triple P program is available to families and is provided through a $3 million investment by The Ohio Children’s Trust Fund and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services − also referred to as ODJFS.

ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder credited the program for building “health self-esteem” in children.

“Triple P’s online parenting support has been shown to build emotional resilience, problem-solving skills, and healthy self-esteem in the children whose parents and caregivers complete the modules. We are making this investment in our future because we believe that strong families develop strong children who turn in to strong adults,” Damschroder said.

Gov. DeWine said the program is helping the state reach recommendations of the Children’s Services Transformation Advisory Council.

“Triple P’s positive approach will help build parenting skills while providing needed resources and to help parents promote their children’s resiliency and build stronger families”.

Families can register for resources by visiting the program’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.