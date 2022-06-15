Health inspectors find mice inside a local McDonald’s

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is monitoring a local McDonald’s.

Inspectors said the restaurant at Collingwood and Dorr has mice. A Toledo-Lucas County health Department inspector went to the McDonald’s on June 7, on a complaint of mice in the restaurant. According to an inspection report, mice droppings were spotted behind the sauce rack and there were no traps in the facility during the inspection.

“Just like anything else, things get a little out of whack, and they have to bring themselves back into compliance, said “Eric Zgodzinski, Health Commissioner at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department

A spokesperson for McDonald’s sent this statement to 13abc.

“The health and safety of our customers and employees is always our top priority. While we cannot determine whether these videos were, in fact, recorded at our location, we take these matters very seriously and have taken immediate steps to ensure our restaurant is meeting our strict cleanliness and safety guidelines, including enhancing our pest control measures out of an abundance of caution,” said T&N Executives Inc.

Inspectors said traps need to be left by the pest control company and proper ones need to be put down to catch the mice.

Also, the trash receptacle needs to be emptied so that it is not overflowing and causing pets issues.

During a follow-up visit on June 8, inspectors noted that a leak from the roof was repaired. In addition, oil was cleared from behind the fryers and walls and pest droppings were cleaned and removed. The inspector discussed with management eliminating areas where pests could harbor. Inspectors are set to return for a follow0-up in two weeks. Inspectors said the facility must have traps placed at all times.

