June 15th Weather Forecast
Extreme Heat Today, 2nd Heat Wave Next Week
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Extreme heat will be with us today with a high in the upper 90s with a heat index around 105. Tonight will be very warm with lows in the upper 70s to around 80. There is a slim chance of a shower on Thursday, otherwise the 7-day forecast is dry. The weekend will be cooler and comfortable with lower humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s. A second heat wave will develop next week starting on Monday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.