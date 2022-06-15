Birthday Club
June 15th Weather Forecast

Extreme Heat Today, 2nd Heat Wave Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Extreme heat will be with us today with a high in the upper 90s with a heat index around 105. Tonight will be very warm with lows in the upper 70s to around 80. There is a slim chance of a shower on Thursday, otherwise the 7-day forecast is dry. The weekend will be cooler and comfortable with lower humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s. A second heat wave will develop next week starting on Monday.

