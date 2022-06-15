Meijer Garden Centers offering recycling services to customers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Meijer Garden Centers are now offering recycling services to customers.

Meijer is encouraging all customers to bring their plastic flowerpots and trays, regardless of where they were originally purchased, to any Meijer Garden Center location to be recycled.

According to Meijer, they began collecting the plastic gardening containers in its Garden Centers in 2014 and has contributed to the recycling of almost 2,000 tons of plastic.

Meijer works with three main flower suppliers in Grand Rapids, Mich., Masterpiece Flower Company in Byron Center, Kalamazoo Flower Group in Kalamazoo and Meadowridge, Inc. in Zeeland. They Provide Meijer with more than 6.5 million plants a year and work together to sort and ship containers back to East Jordan Plastics, and the cycle continues.

“At Meijer, we integrate environmental sustainability into our daily operations because it makes good business sense and aligns with our values of caring about the communities we serve,” said Jeff Lynch, Garden Center Merchant for Meijer. “Gardening is an activity that supports a natural environment where plants can flourish, but unfortunately, the majority are sold in plastic gardening containers. By working with our suppliers and customers to recycle those containers, it’s our way of being more environmentally friendly and moving the industry forward.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.