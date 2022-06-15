Birthday Club
Mich. ice cream maker creates Faygo-flavored treats

Faygo-flavored ice cream
Faygo-flavored ice cream(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DETROIT (WTVG) - Browndog Creamery is going beyond using Faygo sodas to make ice cream floats. Now the ice cream will be Faygo-flavored right from the start.

Six flavors have been announced: Unicorn Swirl, Citrus Mist, Choc and Rye, Peaches and Creme, Motown Jam and Groovy Grape.

Participating Michigan retailers begin sales on Friday.

