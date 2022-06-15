Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Storms cause thousands of outages in NW Ohio, Toledo Walmart affected

By Carli Petrus
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 15,000 people were left without power at the height of Monday night’s storm.

FirstEnergy informed 13abc that crews were diligently working all day Tuesday to restore power for its customer. However, nearly 2,800 people will continue without power until Wednesday evening.

You can access the FirstEnergy outage map here.

Residential areas weren’t the only sites impacted by the storm, as the Walmart on Central Avenue in Toledo was also seeing some issues with power.

Customers were told they could only pay with debit or credit cards as employees couldn’t open the cash registers.

One woman told 13abc she tried to make a return for cash, yet because of technical issues, the store couldn’t fulfill her request.

Another customer said he saw a few older couples get turned away because they left their credit cards at home.

“Nobody wants to see any elderly people get turned away,” said Toledo man Lawrence Rains. “I mean, groceries are already up, everything’s up gas is up so, they have to make an extra trip, burn more money to go get money to come spend money.”

As of early Tuesday afternoon, the store was still dealing with technical issues.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lateisha Fonseca, 37, is facing charges including felonious assault victim seriously harmed and...
A Toledo woman arrested for an attack during a fit of road rage
Police lights.
BGSU basketball player shot on I-75, police search for shooter
Hot Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day Issued Wednesday
According to reports, Ryan Carter, 43, repeatedly punched and kicked a man who was riding his...
Toledo man charged after allegedly beating up bike rider on Metropark trail
June 14 storm damage
NW Ohio cleans up after loud, impressive storm

Latest News

According to an inspection report mice droppings were spotted behind the sauce rack .
Health inspectors find mice inside a local McDonald’s
According to an inspection report mice droppings were spotted behind the sauce rack .
Health inspectors find mice inside a local McDonald's
Toledo may sell riverfront items to Metroparks for new Glass City Riverwalk
Toledo may sell riverfront items to Metroparks for new Glass City Riverwalk
I-75 trooper shooting dashcam video
Man convicted in OSHP trooper shooting on I-75