Storms cause thousands of outages in NW Ohio, Toledo Walmart affected

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 15,000 people were left without power at the height of Monday night’s storm.

FirstEnergy informed 13abc that crews were diligently working all day Tuesday to restore power for its customer. However, nearly 2,800 people will continue without power until Wednesday evening.

You can access the FirstEnergy outage map here.

Residential areas weren’t the only sites impacted by the storm, as the Walmart on Central Avenue in Toledo was also seeing some issues with power.

Customers were told they could only pay with debit or credit cards as employees couldn’t open the cash registers.

One woman told 13abc she tried to make a return for cash, yet because of technical issues, the store couldn’t fulfill her request.

Another customer said he saw a few older couples get turned away because they left their credit cards at home.

“Nobody wants to see any elderly people get turned away,” said Toledo man Lawrence Rains. “I mean, groceries are already up, everything’s up gas is up so, they have to make an extra trip, burn more money to go get money to come spend money.”

As of early Tuesday afternoon, the store was still dealing with technical issues.

