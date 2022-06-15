Birthday Club
Parents convicted for starving their three-month-old to death

The parents are accused of only feeding their children supplements and fruit juices.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo couple was convicted for starving their three-month-old daughter to death on Wednesday.

According to the court documents, both Matthew Marx and Paulina Valdivia were convicted of reckless homicide and sentenced to two and a half years in jail. In March the couple withdrew previous pleas of not guilty. In September of 2021, the couple was living out of town when they were arrested and brought back to Toledo.

According to the indictment, Matthew Marx and Paulina Valdivia faced two counts of child endangering and one count of reckless homicide. In February of 2020, a 911 call was made by one of the parents for help. Investigators said the infant and her brother were only fed nutritional supplements and fruit juices.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

