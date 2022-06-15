Paulding Fair goes on amid extreme heat

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Paulding County Fair is underway and people from around the area have been coming out to enjoy the food, animals, and games. But with temperatures nearing 100 degrees, fairgoers say they don’t want the weather to ruin the fun.

“We brought pigs so we are super excited to show them tonight. we’re just trying to keep cool,” says fairgoer Jody Dunham.

Keeping the animals hydrated is a full-time job. Zachary Wobler is one of the people whose responsibility is to replenish the water.

“Every hour I tend to walk the pottery barn and I will check if everything is water. If there are any that are out I will real quick pull them out, and fill them up depending on what’s going on,” says Wobler. “I might tap a few of the waters to see how full they are. That way all of our animals are staying just as hydrated as all the showers.”

Edward Bohn is the Paulding County Emergency Management Director, he says people coming out to the fait need to be prepared.

”The biggest thing is to keep hydrated throughout this period of time, stay inside if at all possible. If you have air-conditioning utilize it, if you don’t find sources where you can go to,” says Bohn.

The fair will go on until June 18th, click here for more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.