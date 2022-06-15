Republic Services to Begin Early Due to Heat

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Due to the forecasted heatwave, Republic Services will begin residential collection routes one hour early on Wednesday.

Residents are asked to have their trash containers at the curb by 6 a.m.

The company said the time change will impact residents with collection service in Lucas and Wood Counties − which includes Toledo, Oregon, and Sylvania as well as Monclova Township.

