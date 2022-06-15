Stock market fall hurts cryptocurrency market too

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The newest report on inflation caused the market to meltdown Monday.

According to financial experts, inflation and the possible raising of interest rates aren’t the only reasons why the market has decreased as low.

“The Russia-Ukraine thing does not help very much, the price of gas being high does not help very much. On top of that, the shipping lines are all down too so it’s kind of the perfect storm for a lot of different reasons,” said Greg Fockler, a financial advisor and owner of Fockler Financial.

Just about everything is taking a hit, including the relatively new wave of investing in cryptocurrency. Michael Duda started putting money in Bitcoin last year, and he’s noticed a trend.

“So when people see that the Dow Jones is going down that does have a carry-over effect onto the cryptocurrency market because if the stock market is crashing, then people want to pull their investments out of crypto as well so it does have that psychological effect,” said Duda.

Duda admits he’s lost quite a bit of coin: “Overall, my portfolio is down from the time I invested, so the actually amount I invested I’m down maybe $300, but I’m down a few grand from when it was at its peak.”

Despite that, he’s in it for the long haul.

“Right now because my portfolio is in the toilet, I’m not particularly happy, but overall I think there is future potential for it to go up maybe even 10x,” said Duda. “We’ll see, nobody knows exactly what’s going to happen with it. I’m not really happy or sad, I’m just kind of like let’s see what happens.”

And whether you’re investing in the stock market or cryptocurrency, experts say the best thing you can do is just remember that this current trend will pass.

“Try to not freak out,” said Fockler. “I know it’s hard to watch your portfolio go down and down and down. It’s not fun, I don’t like it either, believe me. But these things are normal, they do happen, they will happen again. Just grit your teeth and bear it and try to not look at it as much.”

The stock market being down doesn’t have to be a bad thing. Fockler said to look at it like the market is 20 percent on sale. So right now might be a perfect time to invest.

Fockler did add though that if you are older and nearing retirement, investing now might not be the best choice for you.

