Tenants in South Toledo apartments say their homes flooded ... again

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tracie Graham says she’s not a happy camper.

“When I woke up this morning at 6 o’clock, I stepped into puddles of water. My carpet is soaking wet,” describes Graham while walking through her apartment. “My shoes are, my shoes are completely soaked.”

Graham has lived in the same unit at Andover Apartments off Eastgate and Heatherdowns since 2019. In three years, she says her apartment has flooded three times, most recently after the storms Monday night.

“Whenever it gets backed up, the sewer gets backed up, it will flood in my bathroom, and if we don’t catch it in time, then it spreads out to my closet and my dining room,” Graham explains.

Her neighbors on the partially sunken lower level also have water damage. 13abc spoke with several of them, and one sent us a video of the standing water. Managers called in a water extraction carpet and upholstery cleaning service. However, Graham says that’s not enough.

“They’re going to have to come in here and change this carpet or do something,” she says.

Now, Graham is looking for a new place to live where there’s higher ground and fewer floods.

13abc reached out to managers of Andover Apartments. They directed us to a corporate phone number where no one picked up.

