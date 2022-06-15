TFRD warns of dangers in opening fire hydrants

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is urging the public not to open fire hydrants even as the extreme heat rolls in. Not only is it illegal, it can cause dangerous conditions for firefighters in case of an emergency.

TFRD’s Public Information Officer, Pvt. Sterling Rahe, said the department wants people to enjoy themselves and be safe, but opening fire hydrants is not the way to go.

“Water pressure drops in those areas when those hydrants are open, they produce a large volume of water that comes out of that as well as pressure. It can harm people,” Rahe said.

Rahe said when the water pressure drops, firefighters are not able to do their jobs effectively, as every second counts when it comes to saving lives and saving property.

“If we lose water pressure or it drops off completely, we have to search for another hydrant,” Rahe said. “A lot of these hydrants are on the same water mains, so it doesn’t matter where we go, we’re still going to have that reduced pressure.”

If you see an open fire hydrant, TFRD is encouraging you to report it by contacting Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

To beat the heat, there are a number of cooling centers available throughout the area. Find a full listing of the centers announced by the City of Toledo and City of Findlay here.

Residents can also utilize Toledo’s pools and splashpads.

In contrast to violent weather events that cause extensive physical destruction, the hazards of extreme heat are dramatically less apparent, especially at the onset. In fact, similar weather conditions in Chicago in 1995 led to heat-related deaths of over 750 people, most of whom were seniors. The Area Office on Aging is reminding the community to check on older or disabled family members or neighbors who live alone or may be experiencing problems coping with the heat.

Note: If on a special fluid-restricted diet or taking diuretics, consult your physician about fluid intake during hot weather.

Signs of Heat Exhaustion: Headache, sluggishness or fatigue, thirst, blurred vision, nausea or upset stomach, vomiting, profuse sweating, moderate increase in body temperature

Treatment: Fan or move out into air-conditioning; apply cool, wet cloths; take small sips of water; if condition does not improve, call 911!

Signs of Heat Stroke: Heat stroke is a much more serious condition. Signs include: headache, sluggishness or fatigue, dizziness, disorientation, agitation or confusion, seizures, hot dry skin (absence of sweating), increased (inner) body temperature, loss of consciousness, rapid heartbeat, hallucinations – Call 911 immediately - heat stroke can be deadly! Until help arrives treat the same way as with heat exhaustion (described above).

