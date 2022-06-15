Birthday Club
Thousands of FirstEnergy customers in the dark Wednesday

(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of NW Ohio residents are without power Wednesday -- just days after tens of thousands of FirstEnergy customers were in the dark following Monday night’s storms.

According to a FirstEnergy spokesperson, there is an issue within a substation near Dorr St. in Toledo.

Roughly 6,000 customers in the area didn’t have power as of Wednesday early evening.

“We should have a better idea of when they expect to restore power to those customers soon, but we are asking that customers prepare to be without power through the evening hours just to be safe,” the spokesperson said.

FirstEnergy crews are working to address the “exact cause” and make repairs. The company did not say what caused the outages.

You can view a map of Ohio FirstEnergy outages with estimated resolution times here.

