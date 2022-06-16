6/16: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Not as hot... but still hot! After a quick, broken line of showers/storms rolled through this morning, it’s another afternoon of ”air you can wear”. Highs in the low to mid-90s will feel like the triple digits in many cities. Change comes tomorrow, with lower humidity and highs down about 10 degrees with a bit of a breeze to close out the week. Father’s Day/Juneteenth weekend will stay comfortable, just ahead of our next heat wave taking hold -- and we already have another high close to 100F by Tuesday. Stay hydrated and cool!

