6/16: Derek’s Thursday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and a bit humid with lows in the upper 60s. FRIDAY: Wall to wall sunshine and breezy with highs in the mid-80s. FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cooler with falling humidity levels; lows in the mid-50s. SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. SUNDAY: Partly sunny for Father’s Day and Juneteenth, highs around 80. EXTENDED: A stray shower is possible Sunday night into Monday. Otherwise, Monday will be partly sunny and hot as our next heatwave begins with highs approaching 90. Very hot and humid for the first day of summer Tuesday with highs approaching 100 under blazing sunshine. Partly sunny, hot, and humid Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s and t-storms possible in the afternoon.

