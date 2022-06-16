Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen

Thirteen-year-old Kionna Braxton was las seen wearing an orange and white cheerleading and Crocs.
Thirteen-year-old Kionna Braxton was las seen wearing an orange and white cheerleading and Crocs.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONEY GROVE, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old believed to be in immediate danger.

An Amber Alert was issued for Kionna Braxton, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They reported she was last seen on June 14 in Honey Grove, Texas.

She is described to be 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, according to the Honey Grove Police Department. She has brown eyes and was last seen wearing blondish-brown braids.

Kionna was last seen wearing an orange and white cheerleading outfit with blue, orange, and red Crocs.

Anyone with information about Kionna’s disappearance is asked to contact the Honey Grove Police Department at 903-378-2222.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers found 17-year-old Antwan Walker suffering from at least one gunshot wound in an alley...
Two teens arrested in shooting death of Antwan Walker Jr.
According to an inspection report mice droppings were spotted behind the sauce rack .
Health inspectors find evidence of mice inside a local McDonald’s
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
Ohio’s new fireworks law goes into effect soon; here’s what you need to know
Tracie Graham shows the damaged items after her apartment flooded for the third time in 3 years
Tenants in South Toledo apartments say their homes flooded ... again

Latest News

FILE - Revlon products are on display in a store, Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in North Andover,...
Revlon files for bankruptcy protection amid heavy debt load
A video exhibit plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S....
Jan. 6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election
June 16th Weather Forecast
June 16th Weather Forecast
Miguel Angel Cordero Ramirez, 30, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. He is also accused of...
Boy, 11, escapes kidnapping suspect with neighbors’ help