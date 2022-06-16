Birthday Club
American Airlines ending service in Toledo

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - American Airlines will be permanently ending service in Toledo later this summer.

According to a company spokesperson, American Airlines is ending service from Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport on Sept. 7 due to a pilot staffing shortage.

The company said it will be reaching out directly to customers who are already scheduled to travel through American Airlines past Sept. 7 to make new arrangements.

“We thank the team members who served our customers in Toledo and will work closely with them during this transition,” the spokesperson said in a statement to 13abc.

American Airlines recommends customers consider traveling through the Detroit Metro airport, as it offers 27 peak-daily flights to 8 of its hubs.

