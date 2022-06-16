Birthday Club
BGSU fraternity members that took plea deal in hazing death sentenced

Jarrett Prizel hears the sentence for his reckless homicide conviction in the hazing death of...
Jarrett Prizel hears the sentence for his reckless homicide conviction in the hazing death of Stone Foltz.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple members of the fraternity involved in the hazing death of Stone Foltz in March 2021 were sentenced in Wood County Court Thursday.

Those receiving their sentences had taken plea deals as part of a strategy targeting Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen. Those two were acquitted of the most serious charges at trial in May.

The first defendant in court Thursday, Daylen Dunsen, had pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, among other charges. He was given a suspended three-year sentence, meaning he will only serve that time if he violates his probation. He was ordered to spend 21 days in jail and 28 days under house arrest.

The second, Jarrett Prizel, received 28 days in jail, 28 days under house arrest and two years probation, with a three-year suspended prison sentence. He is required to complete his college degree as part of his conditions.

