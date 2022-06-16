BODY CAM: TPD recruit charged with OVI denies being in crash, having weapon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa Hills police just released dash and body cam footage of a new Toledo police recruit accused of knocking down a pole on Secor and crashing into a tree on Densmore.

Caila Barringer, 23, is charged with OVI, using a weapon while intoxicated along with other charges.

The body cam footage shows Barringer denying driving and being in the vehicle. In addition, Barringer told officers that her gun was in her trunk, however, officers located it in her purse.

The incident took place on June 4 and a neighbor at the scene told officers that Barringer jumped the curb and drive into a woman’s yard.

“There was a tire track here. There was a rubber mark here. There was a piece of big sod that had been drug over here. Her car laid to rest in that tree right there and it was completely destroyed,” said Angela Mechling.

An Ottawa Hills police officer was first on the scene after bystanders told the officer a small black vehicle had hit a pole and took down wires at Secor and Darlington. They then reported seeing the same vehicle that had crashed on Densmore. Toledo police were called to the crash.

The body cam video shows the officers investigating what happened on Secor as well as the scene on Densmore near Kenwood.

