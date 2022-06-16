CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect steals thousands from addiction recovery organization

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local organization losy over $7,000 after a someone allegedly broke in and stole from them during a staff meeting.

Team Recovery, a local organization that helps those struggling with addiction, just opened it’s new location on West Sylvania Avenue a week ago. Within that time, the organization was allegedly broken into and is now out $7,500 -- and it was all caught on camera.

“You hear about stuff like this all the time until it happens to you and then you get to watch what actually happens...it makes you sick,” said Matt Bell, CEO at Team Recovery.

Bell says the alleged theft happened Monday afternoon when a man walked inside Team Recovery while a staff meeting was underway just down the hall.

“I had no clue that someone just walked right in and walked through all of our offices,” said Bell.

Bell says the man spent almost eight minutes ransacking the offices until he got away in a red vehicle.

It wasn’t until hours later that Bell noticed something wasn’t right after getting alerts from his bank. Bell says there were charges adding up to about $3,000 and he also noticed cash missing from inside his office. That money was meant to help those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

“We put a lot of hard work, energy, tears, blood and sweat and money and time into this,” said Bell. “We are here to help people and here we are a victim of a senseless crime.”

Bell said he doesn’t want anyone to have to go through this and hopes he can find some closure.

“It’s just an all around terrible feeling and I don’t want anyone to have to go through it,” says Bell. “I have gotten a couple hits on who we do think that it is {and we will continue to give that information to Toledo Police} and hopefully we can find who this is and get some closure.

