City issues boil advisory for some West Toledo residents

Boil Water Advisory
Boil Water Advisory(MGN, Pixabay)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has issued a boil advisory for some parts of the area affecting roughly 4500 customers.

The boil advisory issued Thursday affects the area bounded by the following:

This Boil Advisory is in effect as of 6/16/2022 at 1:00p.m. for THE AREA BOUNDED BY THE FOLLOWING: The north of Monroe St. from Willis Blvd to Talmadge Rd., East of Talmadge Road from Monroe St. to The Ohio/Michigan border, West of Willis Blvd from Monroe St. to Quinton Ave., North of Quinton Ave. from Willis Blvd to Rambo Lane. West of Rambo Lane from Quinton Ave. to the Ohio/Michigan border.

The city said the boil advisory is in place until June 18 at 5:00 p.m.

The city said there is no evidence as of Thursday that the water system is contaminated and that the advisory was issued for the possibility of a contamination due to repairs or disruption. Crews are working on water testing.

Those with questions can contact Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

The city issued the following guidance:

  • 1. Flush all taps used for drinking and cooking by running cold faucets for at least 3 minutes.
  • 2. Boil the water for 3 minutes and cool before using (or use bottled water). Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making formula, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food until this advisory expires on 6/18/2022at 5 p.m. You may resume normal tap water use at that time unless notified that the advisory is extended.
  • 3. If your water appears discolored, avoid washing clothes or using the hot water taps until you have run the cold water faucets and the water clears.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

