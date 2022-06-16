The dangers of traveling on a scorching hot day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the temperature reaching over 100 degrees recently, doctors are advising people to stay indoors in the air conditioning.

But if you have to venture outside, make sure you are not keeping yourself, young kids, or animals inside hot cars or there could be deadly consequences.

Dr. Chris Goliver, an emergency medicine physician with Mercy Health, said the sudden uptick in temperatures over the last few days is making this weather even more dangerous whether you’re inside a car or out.

“With the heat wave that we’re getting, because it’s such a sudden onset, people are not able to get acclimated,” said Dr. Goliver. “To get acclimated to the heat takes about one to two weeks for the body to start getting used to that type of heat.”

Dr. Goliver said he expects a lot of people to come to his ER over the next few days because of this heat.

And even more dangerous than being outside is being in a hot car. As humans cannot cool themselves down effectively in vehicles.

“First we try through evaporation with sweating and then with conduction, convection. The problem is when the temperature outside gets over 100 degrees, especially with the humidity, your body loses the ability to dissipate that heat so it can be incredibly dangerous,” said Dr. Goliver.

Dr. Goliver said you may notice warning signs if someone has been left inside a hot car.

“If you start noticing their mental, they’re seeming confused, things just aren’t making sense, that is an immediate need for help. You need to be seen in an emergency department,” said Dr. Goliver.

If you do observe someone acting strangely after being in the heat, Dr. Goliver said do not hesitate to call 911.

“Definitely call 911 so you know you have help coming, and then try to get them out of that warm environment. Get them into a cool place, and put some cool towels on them. Anything to start lowering that core temperature while EMS is getting there, and then bringing them into a facility to be evaluated.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.