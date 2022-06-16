Dine in the 419: The Boardwalk

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - We are back on island time, back at Put-In-Bay thanks to Miller Ferry. This time, we’re at the Boardwalk to try their famous lobster bisque.

“It started back in 1985. My dad had a vision to do a little shrimp shack on this dock,” explains Eric Booker, Co-Owner of The Boardwalk. “We sell 100,000 bowls a season of our lobster bisque, and it’s made fresh every day.”

The Boardwalk has lobsters flown in from Maine twice a week. There are 36 lobsters in every 20-gallon batch.

The roux starts with butter, flour, Sherry, cream, cayenne pepper, and one secret ingredient before they add in the lobster.

It’s bisque-a-licious! Check out all the details here: http://the-boardwalk.com/

