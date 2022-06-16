The Findlay Adult Hockey League beats the heat on the ice

Birthday Club
The Cube is open as a cooling center during the extreme temperatures
The Findlay Adult Hockey League is beating the heat on the ice.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - If the sun feels sweltering, the ice is nice.

“It’s still warm with all this gear on, but definitely better than outside,” said Matthew Pierce, Commissioner of the Findlay Adult Hockey League. Players with the league are staying as cool as they can inside The Cube. It’s open as a cooling center for anyone who needs a break from the record high temperatures.

“You just expect Ohio weather to be anything, any day, all the time,” said Brian Poe, scorekeeper for the league.

Organizers say The Findlay Adult Hockey League has 11 teams during the Summer and 20 teams during the Fall and Winter. Players of all skill levels are here, including Tim Whitehead, who’s signed with the Wooster Oilers in the U.S. Premier Hockey League.

“The reason I kind of get out here is just me going into a higher level of competitiveness in hockey next year. I kind of want to stay on the ice to keep my fundamentals right, and just any ice time I can get just to work on, you know, little things, and get ready for next season,” explained Whitehead.

If you need a place to cool off, you can stop into The Cube on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The City of Findlay announced the facility will once again be open as a cooling center from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

