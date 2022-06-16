Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

‘I am very proud’: Teen overcomes brain condition to graduate high school

A proud mom watched her son defy the odds and graduate from high school after being diagnosed with a brain disorder. (Source: WTVD, FAMILY VIDEOS, PHOTOS, CNN)
By Tamara Scott
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) - A North Carolina mother is celebrating her son’s high school graduation as a special day because many people said it would not happen.

After a healthy two years, Tamara Williams said her son Amari started showing signs of seizures and acting out as a child. He was then not able to walk or eat correctly.

Doctors diagnosed him with encephalitis.

“They said he probably would be a vegetable for the rest of his life and wouldn’t walk or talk,” she said. “All we knew to do was pray, hope and pray.”

Williams said they were at hospitals for several weeks, but moving forward to today, her prayers worked and have led them to where they are this week.

“I am very proud. I’m very proud of him,” Williams said.

Williams was moved to tears watching her first-born son Amari walk across the stage on Monday.

“Now, he is this healthy and strong African American male graduating from high school. This is a huge accomplishment,” Williams said.

Amari said he has very little memory of his time in the hospital but knows walking across the stage was a miracle.

“I have made that my biggest goal because I am my mom’s first born. She talks with me about the good and the bad and staying on the right path,” Amari said.

The new high school graduate said he plans to enter carpentry or construction.

Copyright 2022 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio’s new fireworks law goes into effect soon; here’s what you need to know
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
Officers found 17-year-old Antwan Walker suffering from at least one gunshot wound in an alley...
Two teens arrested in shooting death of Antwan Walker Jr.
According to an inspection report mice droppings were spotted behind the sauce rack .
Health inspectors find evidence of mice inside a local McDonald’s
Tracie Graham shows the damaged items after her apartment flooded for the third time in 3 years
Tenants in South Toledo apartments say their homes flooded ... again

Latest News

Two suspects were identified and arrested for stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of...
Two arrested for allegedly stealing $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Detectives say the suspects uses a stolen car to ram the building
Dirt Cheap Tobacco store rammed by vehicle and merchandise stolen
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’
The bird flu outbreak that led to the deaths of millions of chickens and turkeys in the U.S. in...
Bird flu outbreak waning but threat of virus lingers