‘It’s completely unnecessary’: Ohio Senate leader addresses requirements in transgender athlete bill

Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman said his chamber will take up the issue of transgender athletes but won't include language requiring genital exams
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVG) - A controversial part of a bill that bans transgender athletes in Ohio may be sidelined.

The state Senate’s top Republican says the issue needs to be addressed but he wasn’t happy over how it was handled in the House.

The bill has sparked passionate debate surrounding the language requiring genital exams for any girl whose gender is called into question. Democrats and advocacy groups have likened it to state-sanctioned sexual assault.

The bill passed the house late at night on its final day before the summer recess, attached to an unrelated bill.

Senate president Matt Huffman criticized that process Wednesday night at a City Club of Cleveland forum featuring former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy devos. She dodged a question about including genital exams in the bill, and instead, asked Huffman to address it.

“I’m not sure why that’s in the bill. It’s completely unnecessary,” Huffman said. “All of these tests can be done with a simple DNA swab. That’s a highlight a lot of people want to talk about because it outrages a lot of people. But it’s not necessary. It’s not going to happen.”

Huffman said the Senate is going to address transgender athletes and said there’s a bill in the senate that they’ll take up at the end of this year. He says don’t expect that same House bill to pass in the Senate.

Some doctors are speaking out against a transgender athlete bill that could require students in Ohio to receive a genital exam if their gender is questioned.

