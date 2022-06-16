June 16th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is a slim chance of a shower early today, otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high in the low to middle 90s. Friday will be sunny with a high in the low to middle 80s. The weekend will be cool with low humidity. Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s. The rest of next week is expected to be in the 90s with highs in the upper 90s with a heat index between 100-105 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

