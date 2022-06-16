No goal: Cincinnati not chosen by FIFA to host 2026 World Cup

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati is not among the 16 cities selected to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The host cities are divided into three regions: East, Central and West. Below is the list of 16 cities chosen by FIFA:

East region Toronto Boston Philadelphia Miami New York/New Jersey

Central region Kansas City Dallas Atlanta Houston Monterrey Mexico City

West region Vancouver Seattle San Francisco Los Angeles Guadalajara



“Even though our 2026 Cincy Local Organizing Committee, our community and our partners put together a flawless bid package, Cincinnati fell short in its efforts to become a host city for FIFA World Cup 2026,” said Jeff Berding, Co-CEO of FC Cincinnati & 2026 Cincy Local Organizing Executive Committee. “I want to personally thank this community, our county and city government officials along with our corporate and civic leaders for supporting us in our efforts to bring the World Cup to Cincinnati. Even though this bid may not have been successful, I feel the process has set us up for future successful bids that will enhance our city and raise our international profile. We showed that the new Cincinnati is an ambitious City that compete for world-class events, so this isn’t the end of this process - it’s just the beginning of more to come. So stay tuned, and don’t sleep on Cincinnati.”

Cincinnati was among the finalists vying to host matches in 2026.

Although Cincinnati won’t be hosting a World Cup game, thank you Hamilton County Commissioners for trying to show the world what we already know: Cincinnati is a world-class city. We are lucky to call it home 🧡 pic.twitter.com/UUq94mnApS — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 16, 2022

The United States, Mexico and Canada will serve as World Cup hosts in 2026 and if the Queen City wins a bid, games would have been held at Paul Brown Stadium.

At least $10 million in upgrades were approved by Hamilton County Commissioners during an agreement with FIFA and Visit Cincy earlier this month.

Those upgrades would include $4 million for a new grass turf and drainage system and $6 million to remove 1,800 seats to accommodate a soccer pitch at Paul Brown Stadium for a capacity of 65,535.

Even though Cincinnati did not make the final cut, Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece said the Queen City still has a lot to be proud of.

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece statement (WXIX)

Despite not being chosen Thursday, Cincinnati does have something in the works.

Just spoke with Carl Lindner III at The Pitch.



He says Cincinnati is already working to host the MLS All-Star Game in 2025 (or possibly a later year).



More tonight @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) June 16, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.