No goal: Cincinnati not chosen by FIFA to host 2026 World Cup

If Cincinnati is chosen, the match would take place at Paul Brown Stadium.
If Cincinnati is chosen, the match would take place at Paul Brown Stadium.
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Drew Amman
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati is not among the 16 cities selected to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The host cities are divided into three regions: East, Central and West. Below is the list of 16 cities chosen by FIFA:

  • East region
    • Toronto
    • Boston
    • Philadelphia
    • Miami
    • New York/New Jersey
  • Central region
    • Kansas City
    • Dallas
    • Atlanta
    • Houston
    • Monterrey
    • Mexico City
  • West region
    • Vancouver
    • Seattle
    • San Francisco
    • Los Angeles
    • Guadalajara

“Even though our 2026 Cincy Local Organizing Committee, our community and our partners put together a flawless bid package, Cincinnati fell short in its efforts to become a host city for FIFA World Cup 2026,” said Jeff Berding, Co-CEO of FC Cincinnati & 2026 Cincy Local Organizing Executive Committee. “I want to personally thank this community, our county and city government officials along with our corporate and civic leaders for supporting us in our efforts to bring the World Cup to Cincinnati. Even though this bid may not have been successful, I feel the process has set us up for future successful bids that will enhance our city and raise our international profile. We showed that the new Cincinnati is an ambitious City that compete for world-class events, so this isn’t the end of this process - it’s just the beginning of more to come. So stay tuned, and don’t sleep on Cincinnati.”

Cincinnati was among the finalists vying to host matches in 2026.

The United States, Mexico and Canada will serve as World Cup hosts in 2026 and if the Queen City wins a bid, games would have been held at Paul Brown Stadium.

At least $10 million in upgrades were approved by Hamilton County Commissioners during an agreement with FIFA and Visit Cincy earlier this month.

Those upgrades would include $4 million for a new grass turf and drainage system and $6 million to remove 1,800 seats to accommodate a soccer pitch at Paul Brown Stadium for a capacity of 65,535.

Even though Cincinnati did not make the final cut, Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece said the Queen City still has a lot to be proud of.

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece statement
Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece statement

Despite not being chosen Thursday, Cincinnati does have something in the works.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

