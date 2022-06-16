LIVE: Former VP Pence, Gov. DeWine to discuss Ohio’s natural gas and oil industry

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Cincinnati on Thursday.

He is scheduled to join Gov. Mike DeWine for a roundtable discussion with members of Ohio’s natural gas and oil industry.

Pence and DeWine will hold a 2:30 p.m. roundtable discussion hosted by the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program about the priority of using American natural gas and oil, according to a news release.

This event is not open to the public.

Pence also is expected to attend a fundraiser for the re-election campaign of Congressman Steve Chabot.

The former vice president’s visit here comes on the same day that the U.S. House Jan. 6 commission holds another hearing, this one examining how former President Donald Trump pressured Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

