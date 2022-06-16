Birthday Club
Local organizations holding fatherhood summit

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local organizations are hosting a fatherhood summit in Toledo on Thursday.

The summit is at the Mott Branch Library on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Lucas County Fatherhood Coalition, Brothers United, and Pathway Inc are hosting “Fatherhood Fire: Igniting the Change” event. It’s a series of conversations bringing together people to discuss how to support and encourage father involvement for family well-being.

The event registration page appeared to be closed on the website page Thursday morning but it’s unclear at the moment whether people can still participate without registering in advance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

