Neighborhood Nuisance: Unfortunate follow-up to hazardous house on Parkside Boulevard

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For months Shareen Strozier has been working to get her neighbor out of his unfit home and into a safer one, both so she can live in a habitable environment and so she doesn’t have to worry about the eyesore catching on fire.

The last time she talked to 13abc, there was not much the city could do since the home was inhabited. But last week she had an unfortunate update.

" I called the police and said maybe we should do a welfare check on him,” said Strozier. “This time they were not able to reach him over the phone, so they came down and they decided that they were not going to leave until they were able to enter the property. Unfortunately, we found him deceased this time.”

Strozier said since he has passed she has seen more people going into the home to strip piping and take items that her neighbor purchased out of the home. She said TPD told her a squad car would patrol the area every shift to monitor the home.

13abc is still waiting to hear back from the City of Toledo to find out when and what will happen to this Parkside home.

