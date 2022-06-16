Over 6000 reported power outages in Lucas County, while temperature near 100 degrees

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Staying cool was not easy in Lucas County, Tuesday, as temperatures neared 100 degrees. Residents struggled to keep cool, due to 6,100 reported power outages throughout the day.

" It was very hot. We came out to the cars, sat in the car, and turned the air on. It’s too hot to even be outside you know. Kids can’t play in this. So we sat in the car, charged the phones, and made it do what it does,” said Thessa Canty, a Toledo resident.

A teenager said being without air-conditioning and power for hours was nearly unbearable .” It was hot, sweaty. I was getting mad. My phone was dead, I didn’t have anything to do. No Internet, no game, no nothing,” said the teenager.

A representative from Toledo Edison told 13abc that crews worked into the night to restore power. They said a power line was down near a substation, which was likely caused by the recent storms. The repairs were delayed due to an equipment issue.

