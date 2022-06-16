Perrysburg Township police seek help in locating missing male

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Township Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing male.

According to PTPD, Alexander Jay Lankford of Oregon Road last had contact with his family on June 14 around 4:30 p.m. PTPD says there are concerns that he may harm himself.

Lankford is described as a Black male, five feet nine inches tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be heading northbound on I-75 at mile marker 8 in Michigan in his Black Ford 2011 Fiesta (OH-HWY3304).

According to PTPD, Alexander Lankford has been entered into law enforcement databases as missing.

If you have any information, please contact PTPD at 419-874-3551 extension one and speak directly to dispatch. PTPD also says to contact your local police department if you come into direct contact with Lankford.

