Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Perrysburg Township police seek help in locating missing male

Lankford is described as a Black male, 5′09″, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Lankford is described as a Black male, 5′09″, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.(Perrysburg Township Police Department)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Township Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing male.

According to PTPD, Alexander Jay Lankford of Oregon Road last had contact with his family on June 14 around 4:30 p.m. PTPD says there are concerns that he may harm himself.

Lankford is described as a Black male, five feet nine inches tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be heading northbound on I-75 at mile marker 8 in Michigan in his Black Ford 2011 Fiesta (OH-HWY3304).

According to PTPD, Alexander Lankford has been entered into law enforcement databases as missing.

If you have any information, please contact PTPD at 419-874-3551 extension one and speak directly to dispatch. PTPD also says to contact your local police department if you come into direct contact with Lankford.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio’s new fireworks law goes into effect soon; here’s what you need to know
Officers found 17-year-old Antwan Walker suffering from at least one gunshot wound in an alley...
Two teens arrested in shooting death of Antwan Walker Jr.
According to an inspection report mice droppings were spotted behind the sauce rack .
Health inspectors find evidence of mice inside a local McDonald’s
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
Tracie Graham shows the damaged items after her apartment flooded for the third time in 3 years
Tenants in South Toledo apartments say their homes flooded ... again

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Cincinnati on Thursday.
LIVE: Former VP Pence, Gov. DeWine to discuss Ohio’s natural gas and oil industry
Ohio health officials discuss COVID vaccines for youngest children
Ohio health officials discuss COVID vaccines for youngest children
BGSU fraternity members sentenced
BGSU fraternity members sentenced
Jarrett Prizel hears the sentence for his reckless homicide conviction in the hazing death of...
BGSU fraternity members that took plea deal in hazing death sentenced