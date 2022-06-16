Roundabout installation begins in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The installation of two roundabouts in Lucas County is set to begin next week.

Starting on June 20, the Lucas County Engineer’s Office will be installing roundabouts at two intersections in Lucas County. Both intersections will be closed for 45 days and the projects will completed in the fall.

According to the Lucas County Engineer’s Office, the first roundabout will be installed at the intersection of Brint and Kilburn Road in Richfield Township. The second roundabout, which will begin construction on the same day as the first roundabout, will be installed at the intersection of Monclova and Weckerly in Monclova Township.

Road closures have already been announced and all detours can be found on the “Road Closure Map” on the county’s website.

The Lucas County Engineer’s Office says roundabouts are proven to be more safe than traffic signals or traditional two and four-way stops. This is because they have only eight points of conflict compared to 32 at a traditional intersection.

According to Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) studies, roundabouts achieve a 44% reduction in crashes and reduce serious injury and deadly crashes by nearly 90%. When roundabouts replace a traffic signal, FHWA found a 48% reduction in crashes and nearly 80% drop in serious injury and deadly crashes.

Roundabouts also are more efficient for time and saving on gas, according to the Lucas County Engineer’s Office. This is because at a roundabout, traffic generally doesn’t have to come to a full stop. Roundabouts also save taxpayers money because there is no need for installation or repairs of signal equipment.

The Lucas County Engineer’s Office says there will also be two more roundabouts installed later in the summer at Angola and King Road in Springfield Township and Berkey Southern (S.R. 295) and Neapolis Waterville Road in Providence Township.

