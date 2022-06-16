Birthday Club
Thieves ram into tobacco store with vehicle, police looking for suspects

Investigators telling 13abc the thieves are responsible for other store break-ins.
By Alexis Means
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oregon police are looking for the suspects who they say broke into the Dirt Cheap Tobacco store.

Investigators telling 13abc these are the same thieves that rammed a vehicle into a Toledo smoke shop during a smash and grab. In the surveillance video you can see the blue Mazada pull up and ram the glass before the suspects run in.

Police say the crooks are out for vape pens and oils.

“So far they’ve all been either late night or early morning hits. If you live near a store and you noticed a vehicle roaming around or stop right in front of the doors that’s something that maybe you should be looking at. Get as much information as possible and call 91 immediately,” said Oregon police detective Larry George.

Detective George says the same suspects broke into the Vape Station tobacco store on Byrne in Toledo on Friday, about an hour before they hit the Dirt Cheap Tobacco store. Then they allegedly drove the stolen car to the Dirt Cheap Tobacco store and rammed the building. He says their motive is the same.

“The same two individuals wearing the exact same clothing and the same method of operation,” said Detective George.

It was reported more than $12,000 in merchandise was stolen from the store.

