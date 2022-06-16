Birthday Club
Toledo Museum of Art touts expansive, world-renowned Juneteenth collection

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Juneteenth is a day to commemorate the end of slavery in America. Federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, on that day in 1865 to make sure all enslaved people were freed. It was more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed.

There will be a number of Juneteenth events hosted around our region this week, including at the Toledo Museum of Art.

The museum is home to a world-renowned collection. The goal is to keep expanding that. There is on-going effort to make sure artwork from all corners of the world is showcased.

“One of our strategic objectives is to broaden the narrative of art history,” said Rhonda Sewell, Director of Belonging and Community Engagement. “By doing that you will see yourself represented somewhere on the walls of this magnificent and historic museum.”

Right now, the Contemporary Gallery, or Gallery One, features work by African American and African artists.

“When you walk and cross the threshold into Gallery One, you are transported into history. Not only black history, but American history and global history. I always tell people when we look at observances that are challenging, like Juneteenth, it’s an American story. It’s all of our story. It is important to teach children about even the painful times in history, and look how far we’ve come.”

“We are committed to quality and the culture of belonging,” director Adam Levine said. “The Contemporary Gallery includes vast representation and has quality that is as great as any art in any gallery in this institution.”

Sewell says she hopes the artwork within the museum’s walls helps inspire everyone to keep working together to make our world, and our city, a better place for everyone.

“We do have a long way to go before we achieve Utopia as far as race relations, but art and music can be that gateway. They are something that’s universal.”

There will be a Juneteenth concert at the museum Sunday night featuring Jane Eugene and Raheem DeVaughn. Local change-makers will also be honored that night for their work in our community.

