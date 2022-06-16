Two arrested for allegedly stealing $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.

PERRYSBURG TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Two suspects were identified and arrested for stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a local department store on Thursday.

According to Perrysburg Township Police, Brian O’Neal, of Lima, was arrested on May 27 in Lima, and Tiffany Giddings, of Michigan, was arrested in Toledo on Thursday.

The crime happened on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Kohl’s on S.R. 20 in Perrysburg Township, according to Detective Chris Klewer, who is handling the investigation.

Klewer said a man and a woman walked into the store about 2 p.m. and stole several pieces of diamond jewelry valued at $56,000.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows the pair lingering around a glass jewelry case for several minutes before the man tries to lift the glass top.

“The male will go over a couple times and tries the case to see if it is a breakable seal,” Klewer said. “He lifts the piece of glass up and the female reaches in and grabs the jewelry.”

The video shows the woman placing several trays of diamond jewelry into her purse. She drops one item on the floor and the man quickly picks it up, before the two walks out of the store. Police say the suspects were inside the store for about a total of 8 minutes before taking off in a red minivan.

The attached video is from a previous report.

