Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Watch out for aggressive bees and wasps in your yard this summer

A bee pollenates a flower.
A bee pollenates a flower.(Pexels)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With summertime weather in full swing, many insects are buzzing around the Tri-State, including some that could be harmful to you, your children and even your pets.

Yellow jackets, bald-faced hornets and even honeybees can all get aggressive. Some can sting; others can be persistent problems in the yard.

“When you get into those aggressive types, those special bees and wasps, you really want to call the professionals,” said Scherzinger Pest Control Technical Director Mike Wedding.

To help stop the problem before it gets out of hand, Wedding says you can walk around your home’s exterior and around the yard to look for possible nests in the trees from hornets or in the ground for yellow jackets.

And if your property has honey bees?

“Any time we run into honey bees and we determine that’s what it is, we want the customer to be in control of that, so we have to have a list of bee keepers.”

Options are out there to limit the risks of stings on your property, and though a can of wasp or hornet killer is a temporary fix, it’s best to call the pros.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
TPD said the victims each handed the suspects money and the suspects then ran away.
TPD: two victims robbed at gunpoint in driveway
Abbell Associates tells 13abc it plans to purchase the former Sears store near Secor and Central.
$41 million in brownfield projects slated for Toledo, Lucas County
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020 file photo, Common introduces a performance at the 62nd annual...
Common concert canceled “due to travel delays”
Boil Water Advisory
West Toledo boil advisory lifted

Latest News

The consumer product safety commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from...
Thousands of medications recalled from Kroger and Walgreens
TFRD responded to a call early Saturday morning for a fire at 1925 Broadway St.
South Toledo home fire leaves one hospitalized
Toledo Police on scene of standoff with Kentucky double-murder suspect.
Several-hour long standoff with barricaded man ends in Toledo
6/17: Derek's Friday 11pm Forecast
6/17: Derek's Friday 11pm Forecast
GOP mapmakers’ defiance of Ohio high court divides parties