Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

3-month-old dies after being left in hot car for several hours in Pennsylvania, police say

Paramedics tried to save the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Paramedics tried to save the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.(WPXI via CNN Newsource)
By WPXI staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (WPXI) – A 3-month-old boy died in Pennsylvania after being left inside a hot car.

Police said they believe the infant was in the parent’s vehicle for several hours.

Officers with the Alleghany County Police Department were called to a home early Thursday evening, where they found the child, who was unresponsive.

Paramedics tried to save the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
Ohio’s new fireworks law goes into effect soon; here’s what you need to know
Jarrett Prizel hears the sentence for his reckless homicide conviction in the hazing death of...
BGSU fraternity members who took plea deal in hazing death sentenced
The Lucas County Engineer’s Office says roundabouts are proven to be more safe than traffic...
Roundabout installation begins in Lucas County
Caila Barringer is charge with OVI, using a weapon while intoxicated along with other charges..
BODY CAM: TPD recruit charged with OVI denies being in crash, having weapon

Latest News

Cedar Point Sports Center
Coach pleads guilty in Sandusky basketball tournament shooting
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church
FILE - President Joe Biden signs the Ocean Shipping Reform Act on Thursday.
Biden hosts climate meeting amid high gas price pressure
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing New Hampshire children found safe in Maine
According to TPD, the suspect crashed the vehicle shortly after the incident and left the scene...
TPD searching for suspect who allegedly assaulted a man with disabilities and stole his car