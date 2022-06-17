$41 million in brownfield projects slated for Toledo, Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine released the list of Brownfield Development Grants Friday. The City of Toledo and Lucas County were successfully chosen for nine projects.

The Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program is a new program by the Ohio Department of Development that began in late 2021. The Ohio Legislature and Governor DeWine allocated $500 million in funding for brownfield remediation and demolition in the State’s budget.

The City of Toledo was awarded one Brownfield Assessment Grant and seven Brownfield Clean-Up Grants. The total award in Lucas County is $22,827,870, including the previously announced $1 million for the Spitzer Project, for a total of $41,209,180 in environmental remediation and demolition.

“The grants received today will be a tremendous boost for the projects under development,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said. “These previously challenged locations can once again be put to productive use, an exciting prospect for all of us.”

“We are grateful the State of Ohio re-established a proactive funding source for brownfield redevelopment” said Brandon Sehlhorst, Director of Economic Development. “As a 189-year-old post industrial city, many of our sites are challenged with functionally obsolete buildings and environmental remediation that create a high barrier for redevelopment. Without the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program, several high profile economic development projects wouldn’t be moving forward as quickly, including the Four Corners, North Towne and Westgate projects.”

Awarded projects: Toledo Zoo Parking Lot Project $9,297,996 Cleanup/Remediation This 23-acre site has a long history of industrial uses, dating to 1888. Previous remediation activities have been attempted, but environmental concerns remain. The site will be redeveloped as an asphalt-paved parking lot, which will subsequently prevent any direct contact with petroleum and any other hazardous substances. Management of contaminated soil and/or groundwater will be completed, if necessary. The redevelopment is part of a larger initiative to redesign the Toledo Zoo entrance and expand exhibit space. 3408 W. Central Avenue $1,276,796 Cleanup/Remediation This property is the location of a former Sears department store and an auto repair shop. Both buildings have been vacant for a number of years and will be demolished after abatement of asbestos as well as soil and groundwater remediation. After cleanup, the site will be redeveloped as a mixed-used project. Elm Warehouse Redevelopment $52,125 Cleanup/Remediation Constructed in 1926, the Elm Warehouse in North Toledo is a six-story, 99,000-square- foot commercial warehouse. The property has been vacant since the early 2000s and is in deteriorating condition. Remediation activities include the abatement of asbestos, which will allow for the property to be demolished safely. After demolition, the site will be prepared for redevelopment. Nicholas Building Redevelopment $393,750 Cleanup/Remediation Originally constructed in 1904, the Nicholas Building was one of the earliest skyscrapers in Ohio. The building was primarily utilized for commercial offices, most recently as the Fifth Third Bank Toledo headquarters. The building was shuttered in 2010 and has been vacant since. Asbestos present throughout the building will be abated, allowing for redevelopment. The building will be redeveloped into market-rate residential apartments with commercial space on the first and second floors. Asbestos Removal at 3210 Monroe $117,562 Cleanup/Remediation This building is the former site of the Lucas County Department of Job and Family Services, which vacated the property in 2021. Remediation activities include the abatement of asbestos prior to demolition. After cleanup, the property will become the new site for the Lucas County Department of Facilities Operations. South Avenue & Kuhlman Drive Fill Area Assessment $81,277 Assessment This 21-acre property was primarily used for landfilling operations between 1950 and 1957. The property remains vacant and unimproved. Because of its use as a former disposal facility, the site must undergo assessment prior to any redevelopment. After assessment and any needed remediation, the Lucas County Solid Waste Management District plans to develop the site into a residential curbside recycling process facility. Toledo Innovation Center Brownfield Remediation $653,038 Cleanup/Remediation Constructed in 1911, this historic building was the Toledo Central Post Office. The Postal Service sold the property to Toledo Public Schools, which operated there until the early 1990s, and it has been vacant since. Remediation activities include removal of asbestos- containing material prior to renovation. After cleanup, the site will be redeveloped as the Toledo Innovation Center, a state-of-the-art innovation technology training facility for local entrepreneurs and apprentices. Toledo Trade Center $9,955,326 Cleanup/Remediation This long-abandoned property is one of the largest brownfield sites in the Toledo area. Multiple operations existed on the property, including a mobile home park, a commercial/municipal airfield, and most recently the former North Towne Square Mall. The mall ceased operations in 2003, and buildings on the property were demolished in 2013 and 2014. Remediation on the site includes water, sewer, stormwater, and addressing the arsenic-impacted groundwater. After cleanup, the site will be redeveloped by NorthPoint Development for two state-of-the-art industrial buildings.

