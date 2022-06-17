6/17: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

We have a bit of a northwest breeze today, but this is easily our calmest day of this wild week in the weather department! Highs in the 70s with dry air will take us through Father’s Day/Juneteenth weekend, just ahead of our next heat wave. Monday will see highs hit the 90-degree mark again, with Tuesday soaring near 100F... and those 90s may well stick around for a full week (11 days being the all-time record streak).

