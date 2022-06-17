Birthday Club
6/17: Derek’s Friday Evening Forecast

Comfortable this weekend, then a LONG heatwave begins Monday.
By Derek Witt
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clear and much cooler with lows in the mid-50s along with a northwesterly breeze. SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s and a northerly breeze. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and cool with lighter winds and lows in the low 50s. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 80. EXTENDED: A stray shower is possible from after midnight Sunday night into Monday morning. Otherwise partly sunny Monday as the heat returns with highs approaching 90. Blazing sun, very hot and getting humid Tuesday with highs making a run at 100 for the first day of summer. Partly sunny Wednesday with a t-storm possible, highs in the mid-90s. Mostly sunny Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 90s each day.

