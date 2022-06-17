Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Canceled flights rise across US as summer travel heats up

FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - It’s turning into another difficult day for airline travelers in the United States.

Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights by midmorning Friday, as they try to recover from storms that raked the central and eastern parts of the country. That follows more than 1,700 canceled flights on Thursday.

All this is happening while the number of passengers rises with the beginning of summer vacation season.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with airline CEOs to go over steps the airlines are taking to operate smoothly over the rest of the summer.

There is no relief in sight for millions of Americans currently under extreme weather warnings. (CNN, WSMV, WCCO, WLWT, WISC, ABBOTT NUTRITION, POOL, NETSHARE)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
Ohio’s new fireworks law goes into effect soon; here’s what you need to know
Jarrett Prizel hears the sentence for his reckless homicide conviction in the hazing death of...
BGSU fraternity members who took plea deal in hazing death sentenced
The Lucas County Engineer’s Office says roundabouts are proven to be more safe than traffic...
Roundabout installation begins in Lucas County
Caila Barringer is charge with OVI, using a weapon while intoxicated along with other charges..
BODY CAM: TPD recruit charged with OVI denies being in crash, having weapon

Latest News

The Fulton County Fair is underway and runs through Thursday.
It’s summertime! - 2022 County Fair schedule
Joseph and Lucreasha Reid were charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one...
College professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids, police say
FILE - Otero County, N.M., Commissioner Couy Griffin stands outside the federal court after...
New Mexico election crisis intensifies as deadline looms
Vince McMahon is stepping down as the WWE's CEO and Chairman during an investigation by the...
Vince McMahon will step down during WWE misconduct probe
TPD said the victims each handed the suspects money and the suspects then ran away.
TPD searching for suspects who robbed two victims at gunpoint